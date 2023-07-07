KENNEWICK, Wash.- After multiple encounters with Police and almost a week on the run Kennewick Police arrested a suspect on July 6 wanted in connection to a shooting on June 30.
KPD Officers responded to an assault with a gun report after someone in one car shot at another car at the intersection of W Clearwater Ave & N Fillmore St around 2 a.m. on June 30.
The suspect in the case was gone by the time police responded to the scene, but through the course of the investigation KPD identified a 25-year-old suspect and developed probable cause for their arrest.
On July 2 a car fleeing from a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car crashed into some parked cars on the 400 block of N. Volland St. KPD assisted at the scene and two suspects ran from the car after crashing.
According to the KPD the suspects dropped a gun while running, which was recovered. Further investigation found that one of the suspects in the car was the same suspect from the June 30 assault. Probable cause was developed for both suspect for eluding and possession of an unlawful modified gun.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Metro Drug Task Force located the two suspects at a home on the 400 block of Tanglewood Drive in Richland on July 6.
The suspect refused to leave the home and the SWAT team was activated. The two suspects were taken into custody after a brief standoff on suspicion of assault with a firearm, eluding and possession of the modified gun.
A search warrant was obtained and guns and more evidence related to the original assault case was found according to the KPD. The suspect is also facing possible charges from cases being investigated by Richland and Pasco Police.
