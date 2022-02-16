KENNEWICK –
At the beginning of March, the city of Kennewick’s Assistant Police Chief Chris Guerrero will be promoted to Police Chief. He will be sworn in during the Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 1.
Guerrero has been in the force for over 20 years. He received his associate degree in Criminal Justice from Spokane Community College, and his Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Washington State University.
Later in his career, he continued on to the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., where he finished in the 263rd session. Some years after that, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police Training in Orlando, Fla. and finished the Police Executive Research Forum.
Guerrero’s extensive time in law enforcement has covered a broad range of titles, including: patrol officer, field training officer, defensive tactics instructor, SWAT team member and team leader, CAT detective, crimes against persons detective, patrol sergeant, FBI Safe Streets Task Force sergeant, division commander, regional SWAT team commander and finally, assistant chief.
He is a member of the United Way Board and the Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Club.
“I am excited to continue to work with the men and women of the Kennewick Police Department, our City Team, regional partners and the Kennewick community to provide the best public safety possible,” said Guerrero.