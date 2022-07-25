TUMWATER, Wash. — Judge Norma Rodriguez sentenced a Kennewick business owner to 30 days of electronic home monitoring after he pleaded guilty to a workers’ compensation scam. Rodney Eugene Dietrich, 47, pleaded guilty to failing to provide workers’ compensation insurance and for doing business without workers’ compensation insurance.
In 2016, Dietrich pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of skipping workers’ compensation insurance. This time around, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge.
Before that, he had changed his business’ name, structure and license number three separate times between 2004 and 2014, each after falling behind on workers’ compensation payments. Dietrich decided to revoke his workers’ compensation insurance at this point, behind on payments and labor warnings stacking up. By revoking the insurance, he would no longer have to make payments, but he also lost his ability to hire employees, according to L&I.
At Rod’s Cars in Kennewick, Dietrich had two men working for him between November 2017 and May 2019, according to the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries press release. During the L&I investigation, one employee said he was paid in cash under the table, and the other said he traded his work for auto parts and other items.
Following his guilty plea in October 2016, Dietrich should not have retained any employees. But in November 2017, L&I workers were driving by his shop, near their field office, and noticed workers there. This led to a year-and-a-half long investigation, landing him in court.
On top of the time sentenced by Judge Rodriguez, Dietrich still owes over $40,000 to L&I, plus $2,200 in wages and penalties for an unpaid employee in 2013.
