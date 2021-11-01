Kennewick, WA - In recent weeks, Kennewick apartments have seen an increase in the number of cars being broken into. Reports have been made to the Kennewick Police Department.
After speaking to Officer Sebastian Castilleja, he says that majority of the break-ins that have been reported were because the cars were unlocked.
For those that keep their cars unlocked, be sure to take all valuable items with you and don't leave things visible.
However, if you happen to be a victim of getting your car broken into, make sure to call your bank and secure your bank accounts.
If something like your license was stolen, visit the Washington State Department of Licensing's website to file a stolen license form.
With the holiday season quickly approaching, be sure to shop in stores or shop online at websites you have previously visited to avoid your information being taken.