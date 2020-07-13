KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department has determined the death of the seven cats is consistent with coyote predation and has closed the case.
Since May 28, 2020, Kennewick police officers have responded to seven (7) deceased cats that appeared to have been potentially killed by an unknown human suspect. These cases were assigned to our criminal investigations division to attempt to verify the cause of death and locate a suspect if they were determined to have been caused by a human.
During this process, remains were sent the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in hope of determining the cause of death. The findings from WSU determined the cats died as a result consistent with coyote predation.
Based on this report these cases have been closed.
We want to thank everyone who offered their assistance during investigation.