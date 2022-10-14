KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
The department in Utah told KPD they had uncovered a threat against St. Joseph's Children's Center, according to Scott. While there is a child care center with the same name in that area in Utah, the police told KPD they had "reason to believe" the center in Kennewick was the actual target.
KPD had the center closed and lockdown protocols enacted. Children were separated until they were picked up, according to Scott. KPD acted as security during the pick-ups.
A suspect was reportedly arrested in Utah.
