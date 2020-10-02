Kennewick Chuck E. Cheese Owner writes letter to Gov. Inslee asking for help

KENNEWICK, WA- Although industries across the Tri-Cities and the state of Washington are beginning to open, there are still some closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those industries the entertainment industry, which includes things such as the movies, bowling alleys, and arcades are closed until phase three and four of the state's reopening plan. One of the arcades in Kennewick, Chuck E. Cheese has been a locally owned franchisee for 38 years. John and Kathy Corbin own that Chuck E. Cheese and recently put their life savings into their new building in Kennewick that has been open for the past two years.
Like other entertainment industries in the state, this arcade has been closed for the past six months. During those six months, the Chuck E. Cheese received a deferment plan from the bank in which the arcade didn't have to pay rent. On Oct. 1 that deferment ended causing the business to pay rent despite not being open for half the year. If they can't reopen in the next six to seven months John fears he may have to close the arcade.
"I have a limited amount of time to be able to pay the payments without having revenue from the business," said John.
Before that date John wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking for assistance. In the letter, he cites other Chuck E. Cheese franchises that are open across the country including in Oregon. John also notes they believe they can keep their business just as clean as any other business that is currently open. In the Governor's press conference on Thursday, he was asked about the letter in which he said he had not read it but will look for it. He also noted that his office has been looking at options to help these struggling businesses.
"We are continuing to look for options for these businesses to open and we are hopeful we will continue or reinstitute this downward trend of infections so we can continue that reopening process," said Gov. Inslee.
In the meantime, both John and Kathy are getting ready for when they are allowed to open. They are socially distancing games and developing sanitation plans for the games when people are allowed in their arcade.
"Our employees are trained to handle and help the customers with their precautions, washing your hands, our protocol for washing the balls on the games and anything that anybody is touching," said Kathy. "We feel like we can keep everything as clean as they keep it at any other store that is open."