Kennewick church welcomes 45 Ukrainian refugee families

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
45 Ukrainian refugee families welcomed with open arms by the Ark of Salvation church in Kennewick. World Relief Tri-Cities teamed up with People 4 people, Benton-Franklin Health District, the Family Learning Center and Local Ukrainian churches to start the process of welcoming these 132 refugees to their new home. With the help of Federal and State grants as well as locally raised funds, these families were able to get direct assistance. With all of the raised funds they were able to help these refugees get housing, employment, food, community and health care.
