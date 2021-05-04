KENNEWICK, WA- During a city council meeting Tuesday night Kennewick leaders canceled 4th of July events at Columbia Park due to commitment and logistic issues over Governor Inslee's gathering restrictions for COVID-19.
The city hosts the River of Fire fireworks display every year, but due to the unknown about COVID case rates and phases; deadlines for fireworks and vendors came too soon and commitments were not made in time. The city planned for larger gatherings, but that does not work under the phase guidelines from the Washington State Reopening Plans.
Marie Mosley, Kennewick City Manager, said the decision was difficult to make for the council.
She said, “It’s disheartening to cancel this celebration, however we understand the unknowns of our phased reopening and evolving guidelines make planning for an event of this size and scale at a major venue like Columbia Park challenging."
On top of that , the Three Rivers Carousel Foundation was trying to make out the guidelines and make plans for something to do at the park this year, but due to the ever changing rules there has not been an easy compromise or route forward for making future plans. All the events for the 4th of July with the Foundation are also canceled because of those changing guidelines. Both events are scheduled to return in July of 2022.