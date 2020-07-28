KENNEWICK, WA- The city of Kennewick wants to put in a blasting ordinance.

This coming months after several homeowners in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood complained of damage to walls, ceilings and foundations due to the controlled use of explosives to break up bedrock nearby.

Tuesday the city of Kennewick proposed that a permit must be granted to start blasting. If it is passed contractors will have to submit an application and present a series of plans to the city which includes pre-blast inspections from a third party where the reports must be sent to fire code officials. A minimum of seven days notice before blasting must be given to area residents. Post-blast inspections can be requested by home owners if they feel damage has occurred. If the resident and contractor inspector can't reach an agreement a third party inspector would come in to evaluate the damage.

Contractors must also present insurance and a bond to the city to cover any damages caused by the blasting. A fire official would also have to be present during the first day of blast operations. Explosives have to be set off the same day they are loaded and have to be brought into the city the same day and can't be stored overnight.

The council plans on discussing this ordinance again in their meeting August 18th.