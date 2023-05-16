KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Municipal Code will change after Tuesday's City Council meeting adopted an ordinance to address people taking the sidewalk.
The city attorney, Lisa Beaton, presented details of complaints made to the city of people laying and sitting on sidewalks in downtown Kennewick. Beaton says business owners have reported customers unable to enter their building because of people blocking the entrance.
After deliberation and discussion of their experience with homelessness in the area, the City Council voted to adopt Ordinance 6024 to expand on sit and lie prohibitions.
The new ordinance expands the area where sitting and standing around is considered a misdemeanor.
- NEW: North Cascade Street, North Benton Street and North Auburn Street between 1st Avenue and Canal Drive
- Clearwater Avenue to Kennewick Avenue, between Yelm Street and Hunnington Street
- 24th-28th Avenues between Tweedt and Olson Street
- Canal Drive between Young Stret and Kellogg Street.
The new law would ban sitting or laying on the sidewalk between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight, exceptions including medical emergencies, people with disabilities, parades and other demonstrations.
