KENNEWICK, Wash.- City Manager Marie Mosley has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year.
Mosley's retirement comes after a 40-year career in municipal government, including the past 13 as Kennewick City Manager. Her last day will be December 31, 2023.
A Tri-Cities native, Mosley worked in several positions in city government. According to a City of Kennewick press release she served as an Accountant, Finance Manager, Support Services Executive Director and City Manager. She was named the Kennewick Woman of the Year in 2019.
“I am honored to have served as your City Manager for the past thirteen years and believe we have achieved so much to make Kennewick a great place," Mosley said at a recent City Council Workshop. "I will work hard over my remaining time at the City on a successful transition and continued implementation of your goals and priorities for this biennium.”
The Kennewick City Council is now developing a selection process to begin the search for the next City Manager.
