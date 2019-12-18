KENNEWICK, WA - At the Tuesday, December 17 Council meeting, City Council payed tribute to Councilman Paul Parish’s significant contributions during his long tenure on the City Council via two resolutions.

The first resolution passed by Council was to recognize the 24 years Councilman Parish has spent as a dedicated public servant and the tireless efforts he has put forth in building our community.

Council also passed a special resolution to honor Councilman Parish’s exceptional dedication to being a local champion for the economic vitality and accessibility of Columbia Park and advocacy for Veteran’s issues. Resolution 19-30 renamed the section of Columbia Park Trail within Kennewick to Paul Parish Drive.

Some Highlights of Councilman Parish’s service:

Elected to City Council and took office January 1, 1996.

Advocate for Columbia Park enhancements, Regional Veterans Memorial, Playground of Dreams, 9-11 Memorial, Carousel of Dreams, Southridge Local Revitalization Financing (LRF) project, Steptoe Street extension and Bob Olson Parkway.

2009 Kennewick Man of the Year

Received the 2015 Association of Washington Cities Advocacy All-Star award.

Served on the Benton County Clean Air Authority, Benton County Law and Justice Council, Good Roads & Transportation Committee, Joint Coliseum Advisory Committee, LEOFF Disability Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Budget and Administrative Committee, Infrastructure and Operations Committee, Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Committee, Joint City of Richland Council Committee, Joint Trios (KGH) and Port of Kennewick Committee, Kennewick Police Community Advisory Team, Title 18 Rewrite Committee, Tri-Cities Rivershore Enhancement Council, and the Interview Committee.

Tirelessly advocated for transportation improvements by helping to pursue Public Works Trust Fund loans and grant funds for completion of critical infrastructure projects such as Steptoe Street and Bob Olson Parkway.

The December 17, 2019 Council meeting was the last meeting for Councilman Parish who did not seek reelection this year. His term in the At Large Position (All Wards) expires December 31, 2019.