Kennewick criminal charged with murder in connection to Everett officer death

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -
Richard James Rotter, 52-year-old from Kennewick has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearm possession on March 29 in the Snohomish County District Court.
Rotter was held on bond over the weekend after his suspected involvement in the killing of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha. His bail was set at $5 million.
Prosecutors must file charges in Superior Court by April 15.
"Officers here are familiar with him," said Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. "They know him to be involved in criminal activity."
Whenever someone's name is mentioned in police reports, it is filed in the police computer system as an "involvement." This can include arrests, altercations, witness lists and much more.
According to Clem, Rotter has over 350 involvements in their system alone. His history includes charges relating to assault, narcotics, driving and property.
