KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line.
After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own.
Dr. Fidino's research found that cranberries have enzymes which exfoliate dead skin cells and add a subtle glow to the skin.
After researching and testing her product, Dr. Fidino launch La Canneberge in August.
According to a New U press release, cranberry oil is suited for all skin types and contains a balance of fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins.
The cranberries used to make La Canneberge are organically certified and grown in Washington state.
Canneberge is available online and at the New U Women's Clinic.
