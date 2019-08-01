SPOKANE, WA - Hector Medina, 37, of Kennewick was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.
United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced Medina after Medina pleaded guilty to the charge.
According to court documents, Medina was distributing fentanyl-laced pills, commonly referred to as “Fake Oxy’s” or “Mexi-pills,” and other illegal narcotics into the local community.
Fentanyl-laced pills are illegally manufactured most commonly in Mexico and have found their way into this community and others in devastating numbers. Fentanyl is a 100 times more potent than morphine and hundreds of times more potent than street-level heroin.
Through an investigation by the Kennewick Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets FBI Task Force, Medina was confirmed to be the source of supply for the fentanyl-laced pills that were distributed to a father of two small children who overdosed and died on October 26, 2017. The investigation led to Medina's arrest in May 2018.
Judge Mendoza commented about Medina’s direct role in poisoning the local community and in this case, directly causing the victim’s death. Noting there were no words of comfort that could be provided to the victim’s family, Judge Mendoza advised Medina his sole job now was to atone for his conduct.
United States Attorney William Hyslop said, “The sentence imposed today is a stern warning to individuals who may distribute fentanyl-laced pills. Prosecuting opioid/fentanyl-related cases, particularly one where an overdose occurred, is a top priority for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Fentanyl-laced pills are a dangerous threat to our community and a major contributing factor to the opioid epidemic, an epidemic that has taken approximately 70,000 lives in recent years. The successful outcome of this case was a direct result of the exceptional cooperation between the FBI and its local counterparts.”