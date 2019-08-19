PASCO, WA - KEA members have voted to strike on Tuesday, August 27th if a tentative agreement isn't reached by the 26th.

The Kennewick Education Association is in what's called a "full open contract year," meaning that by the end of the month they no longer have a contract with the district. KEA members rejected the district’s offer of a 6.3% salary schedule increase Monday evening.

Bargaining efforts have been going on since the beginning of the summer, and although the KEA and the school district have agreed on several things, salary is still the main talking point.

NBC Right Now spoke with the president of the association just before the meeting, and he says getting input from members is important since they only act as the "middle man" in these negotiations.

"I know a lot of the teachers and we've become pretty close; we are all looking out for each other," said Rob Woodford, KEA president. "It's like a traditional union where we are all brothers and sisters. We are all trying to do what's best. The bargaining team is trying to do what's best for everyone. We are the representive voice, but we aren't the voice: the voice is the members."

Woodford says that the salary for the Kennewick School District is lower than Richland and Pasco School Districts, which had their open contracts last year... and KEA wants to get a contract similar to theirs.

85% of KEA members voted to strike on August 27th if a tentative agreement isn't reached by the 26th.

The Kennewick School District says:

"With the increases already built into the Kennewick teacher salary schedule for experience and educational attainment, the average teacher would have seen a 7.5% to 9% salary increase for the 2019-20 school year under the district’s proposal.

"The latest district offer pays over 200 teachers with 19 years of experience and a master’s degree plus 90 credits a salary of $101,924 for the 187-day work year, or $545 per day. Under the same proposal, another 240 teachers would have earned a salary in excess of $90,000. In addition, the top salary would be earned by teachers at Year 19 instead of Year 25 as in the past.

"The average teacher salary would have increased to $78,856 under the District’s proposal.

"This proposed salary increase comes on top of the 2018-19 school year when Kennewick teachers saw an average salary increase of 12.13% from 2017-18. The offer the KEA rejected represents nearly a 20% salary increase for teachers over two years."