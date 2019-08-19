PASCO, WA - KEA members have voted to strike on Tuesday, August 27th if a tentative agreement isn't reached by the 26th.

The Kennewick Education Association is in what's called a "full open contract year," meaning that by the end of the month they no longer have a contract with the district.

Bargaining efforts have been going on since the beginning of the summer, and although the KEA and the school district have agreed on several things, salary is still the main talking point.

In the meeting today, which started at 4:15, members are being informed about the bargaining efforts.

NBC Right Now spoke with the president of the association just before the meeting, and he says getting input from members is important since they only act as the "middle man" in these negotiations.

"I know a lot of the teachers and we've become pretty close; we are all looking out for each other," said Rob Woodford, KEA president. "It's like a traditional union where we are all brothers and sisters. We are all trying to do what's best. The bargaining team is trying to do what's best for everyone. We are the representive voice, but we aren't the voice: the voice is the members."

Woodford says that the salary for the Kennewick School District is lower than Richland and Pasco School Districts, which had their open contracts last year... and KEA wants to get a contract similar to theirs.

