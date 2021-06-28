Kennewick, WA - Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of their vendors, customers, and volunteers. The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership has made the hard choice to cancel the Farmers Market on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Kennewick Farmers Market Closed July 1st due to weather
...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE FIRST OF THE WEEK... .Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through much of the coming week. Very hot and dangerous temperatures today through Tuesday before temperatures cool slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 118 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
109°F
Sunny
111°F / 78°F
7 PM
109°F
8 PM
106°F
9 PM
99°F
10 PM
96°F
11 PM
92°F
