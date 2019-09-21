KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley says the City of Kennewick placed him on administrative leave without any warning, asking him to return keys and all city property.

In an email, Beasley says he complied with the request despite never receiving any formal termination papers.

Beasley says his email is in response to an email sent by Kennewick City Manager, Marie Mosley, on Friday talking about his potential retirement from the city. He says he had no plans of retiring.

Beasley's email reads, "On September 3rd, without any forewarning, I was verbally informed that I was being terminated and instructed not to attend that evening’s City Council meeting. Because I had been previously scheduled to give a presentation to the City Council on September 10th I was allowed to attend that meeting. On the 17th of September, I was presented with a “Separation Agreement” that I did not agree to, nor feel comfortable signing. Consequently, I was banned from that evening’s Civil Service and City Council meetings, and verbally placed on “Administrative Leave."

Beasley goes on to say he is perplexed by these events.

KNDU has reached out to both Beasley and Mosley for a comment. This is a developing story.