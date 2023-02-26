KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Firefighters with the Kennewick Fire Department work to put out a garage fire off N Kent St.
At this time, the fire is mostly out and crews will stay in scene to keep hot spots from flaring up, according to KFD Chief Chad Michael.
N Kent St and W Carmichael Dr will remain closed as crews monitor the hotspots.
The cause of fire is unknown at this time.
his is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.