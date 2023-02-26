KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Firefighters with the Kennewick Fire Department work to put out a garage fire off N Kent St. 

At this time, the fire is mostly out and crews will stay in scene to keep hot spots from flaring up, according to KFD Chief Chad Michael. 

N Kent St and W Carmichael Dr will remain closed as crews monitor the hotspots.

The cause of fire is unknown at this time. 

his is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

Tags