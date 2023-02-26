KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Firefighters with the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a garage fire off N Kent St. around 12:48 p.m. on February 26.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a garage at the back of the property. Kennewick Fire Chief Michael tells us crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading. Within 20 minutes, the fire was contained.
According to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department the fire was unintentionally started by a minor experimenting with fire in the backyard of the home.
Winds blew the fire into some dry grass, a woodpile and then the garage according to the KFD.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
