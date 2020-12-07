Kennewick Fire Department and Kennewick Firefighters build 50 bicycles for “Bikes for Tikes”

KENNEWICK, WA - Saturday, December 5, the Kennewick Fire Department and the Kennewick Firefighters Local 1296 teamed up to build 50 bicycles, ranging in size and color, at this year’s COVID-safe “Bikes for Tikes” event.
These bikes will be distributed to children of various ages throughout the Tri-Cities area by the Heads UP Tri-Cities Foster Kids Committee.
Typically, hundreds of volunteers across the Tri-Cities region come together to assist with the annual bicycle build sponsored by the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 598. This year, however, COVID-19 caused the annual event to take a different approach. Organizations like the Kennewick Fire Department and Local 1296 were asked to participate as micro-build groups instead, in order to keep the event safe by limiting the size of each group to a smaller numbers of participants.
The Kennewick Fire Department and Local 1296 were honored to be part of such a worthy event. We know families across our region are hurting right now. We hope these bikes can bring some smiles to the faces of the children and the families who will be receiving them.