KENNEWICK, Wash. -

A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl.

Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.

KFD Fire Chief Chad Michael says, "It is important to remember even in a trailer, mobile home, any living space you're in have a working smoke alarm. Step two is just make sure you have an escape plan."

When I went to the fire that destroyed three homes and killed four dogs on Tuesday, I spoke with some of the residents who tell me they have already taken these steps to prepare.

Justin Goforth lives a handful of trailers away from Tuesday's fire and on the opposite side of the park from the fire that killed an 8-year-old girl.

Goforth says, "I've shown my kids where the escape routes are and where the fire extinguishers are in the trailer."

Goforth says he isn't worried about living in the park and the fires haven't made him consider moving but he hopes the community sees the seriousness behind house fires.

Goforth says, "As far as living here, I love living here. It doesn't scare me, but it does kind of make you open your eyes and realize this stuff is real and it can really hurt you and it really does happen."

These two fires are still under investigation by the Kennewick Fire Department, but Chief Michael says KFD wants to help the community living in the park.

Chief Michael says, "We have reached out to the American Red Cross and see if we can get a partner with them to go out and do a focus smoke alarm campaign in the community, talk with folks about fire safety. That's something we plan to do in the next week or two."

Chief Michael says to avoid bringing generators or open flames in your home to stay warm during winter months because those can start a fire just as easily.