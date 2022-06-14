KENNEWICK, Wash. - The city of Kennewick hosted a ground breaking ceremony on Monday for a new fire station.
Construction will take place on the corner of S. Dayton St. and W. 8th Ave. in the next few weeks. The station will be two-stories high and will cost around $10 million to build.
Chief Chad Michael says it was time to get a new building and is very appreciative of all the support he's received from elected officials and the community to make this project happen.
