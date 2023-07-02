KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department, a garage on North Vermont Loop caught on fire around 11 p.m. on Saturday
Richland Fire was the first on scene and confirmed smoke coming from the garage followed by Kennewick Fire arriving a few minutes later.
A search of the home found two dogs which were removed from the house without injury. The owners appeared to have left before crews arrived.
The fire was contained in the garage and was extinguished 25 minutes after the arrival of fire crews.
Kennewick Police Department supported crews with traffic control and Benton PUD disconnected power to the house.
No injuries were sustained by firefighters or civilians. The fire's cause is under investigation.
