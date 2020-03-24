KENNEWICK, WA - Public Statement - The Kennewick Fire Department would like to thank our community for all the support and donations of food and treats thus far, we are extremely grateful for the continued support.
Kennewick Fire Department is thankful for the outpouring of support and wants to express our gratitude to the community for bringing food and treats to the fire station, but in the midst of this pandemic and to continue to serve the public’s best interest, we have closed the stations to public visits, and encourage the public instead to contact local service organizations and provide that food and items to them for disbursement and use.
Since we have deferred general public access to your fire stations to minimize Covid-19, doing our part in providing good examples of distancing as recommended by the CDC, WADOH, and BFHD. At this time we would request that donations of food, treats and/or water be directed outward to the community, specifically to any social service organizations that may be in need.