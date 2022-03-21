KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Fire Department has completed their investigation of a fire that occurred early in the morning of March 13 on W Albany Avenue.
The cause was determined unintentional. The fire was ignited by the power supply for an electric recliner in a unit on the bottom floor. The unit also had both the front door and sliding back door left open when the occupants fled.
Winds were higher than 20 miles per hour at the time. Combined with the air path, the fire was able to grow rapidly.
When escaping from a fire, KFD urges people to close the doors behind them. Closing all windows and doors limits the amount of oxygen feeding the fire.
