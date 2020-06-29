KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Fire Department has released their plans for this year's unique 4th of July celebrations.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kennewick’s River of Fire fireworks show will not be taking place this year,” said Kennewick Fire Department Fire Chief Chad Michael.

Although Kennewick’s River of Fire fireworks show has been a fantastic way for friends and families throughout the Tri-Cities to come together and celebrate Independence Day, The National Fire Protection Association has provided a list of alternatives to fireworks.

Alternative celebrations can include:

glow sticks

silly string

noisemakers

visiting one of our several places to walk, bike or hike while adhering to social distancing guidelines

The Kennewick Fire Marshal’s Office also notes that fireworks are illegal in the City of Kennewick and large gatherings are still not allowed under Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

The Kennewick Fire Department is asking citizens to make good choices during the summer months and over the 4th of July weekend.

“In addition to causing destructive fires, fireworks are also responsible each year for a number of significant injuries across our State. Please join me in commemorating this holiday by finding safe and legal ways to celebrate,” says Fire Chief Michael.

For more information, please contact the Kennewick Fire Marshal’s Office at 509-585-4563 or visit us on the web at www.go2kennewick.com/fire.