Kennewick, WA - The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) started an online survey Thursday, October 28, for locals to help improve their services.
KFD is planning for the future and would like to include you in the process. They want to know what services matter most to you and your family and what you expect from your local fire department.
The survey is only 10 questions and takes approximately 3 minutes. Share your voice and take the survey before 11:45pm on Sunday, November 14.
Help them spread the word and share the survey with your friends and family. The survey is available in English and Spanish:
English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KFDenglish