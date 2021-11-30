KENNEWICK, WA - A woman estimated to be in her mid to late 60s was found deceased inside a Kennewick home at 228 N Quincy after a small fire/explosion inside.
Kennewick Fire Department was notified of the fire right around 6:16pm. There were no physical flames or smoke visible from the outside but Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael confirmed there was a small fire inside.
After KFD went in to the home, they found one female occupant in her mid to late 60s that was deceased.
Investigators were on scene to try and conclude the cause of fire. Kennewick Fire Department, Kennewick Police as well as Pasco and Richland Fire Department were all on scene.
In a tweet at 7:08pm last night, Fire Chief Chad Michael stated "The residential fire at 228 N Quincy is out. Crews will be on scene for an extended period of time. One occupant was found deceased. This is an active investigation."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.