Kennewick Fire responding to storage unit fire

KENNEWICK -
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael tweeted that agencies were responding to a storage unit fire at 6215 W Brinkley.
The fire affected several units before it was eventually considered under control. There were no reported injuries.
