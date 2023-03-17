KENNEWICK, Wash. - Firefighters in Kennewick are raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the Fill the Boot event. Donations will be accepted at the Dutch Bros. on Columbia Center Boulevard on March 18.
The event has existed for almost 70 years across the country with millions of dollars donated to the MDA for research into the neuromuscular disease.
Donations are accepted online as well.
Firefighters will be at Dutch Bros. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 18.
