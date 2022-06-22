KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Kennewick Fire Department responded to a trailer home that caught on fire near Clearwater Ave. and Arthur St.

KFD Chief Chad Michael says they received the call around 8:30 this morning.

Crews say they saw the fire coming from underneath the trailer when they arrived.

KFD says the trailer was unoccupied and no one is injured.

Firefighters highlighted the importance of the importance of smoke detectors and fire alarms.

KFD says they installed about 130 smoke detectors inside the trailer homes at the park which helped out 64 families.