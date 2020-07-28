KENNEWICK, WA - A reminder that our free summer meal program for children age 18 years and younger ends on Wednesday, July 29.
Meals for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sent home with kids on Wednesday.
The Kennewick School District has been serving free "grab-and-go" meals to children this summer as part of the USDA Summer Meal Program. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 12 school-based sites. For the full list of sites serving meals through July 29, go to bit.ly/3ft1kqi.
Please wear a mask or face covering when walking or driving up to a site.
To search for another USDA Summer Meal Program site near you, go to bit.ly/2P2yqCd, text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479.