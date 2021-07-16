Kennewick Free Summer Meal programs start July 21st for KSD students

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District offers their free summer meal program that Kennewick students can pick up every Wednesday starting July 21st.
The meal kits include home-preparation breakfast and lunch for seven days and can be picked up on Wednesdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. beginning July 21st through August 18th.
Meal kits can be picked up from any of the following schools without pre-ordering:
- Chinook Middle School
- Desert Hills Middle School
- Highlands Middle School
- Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
Note: Park Middle School's kitchen is undergoing maintenance work and will not be serving meals this summer.
Meal kits are free for all children ages 18 and younger through the USDA Summer Food Program for Children.