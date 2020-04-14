KENNEWICK,WA- A garage fire spared a family's home in east Kennewick Tuesday afternoon.

Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire and Pasco Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a garage on fire around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of West 11th Ave. in Kennewick.

Police said the garage was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival threatening a home just 8 feet away.

Fire crews were able to successfully treat and prevent spread of the flames causing minor damages.

Fire crews investigated the scene and extinguished the fire.

Fire crews reported nobody was injured during the fire and the residents are doing fine.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.