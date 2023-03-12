KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Lincoln Mahaffey graduated Kennewick High School in 1942. On March 7, Mahaffey turned 100 years old, celebrating with his friends and family.

Mahaffey reflects on his many years in Tri-Cities and says it has grown immensely since he moved to the area back in 1938.

Mahaffey says he operated the cranes during the first two years of the Tri-Cities hydroplane boat races and started an excavation company called Mahaffey Enterprises. Locally owned since 1950, Mahaffey says the business has stayed inside of the family.

Mahaffey fought in WWII and doesn't often share his experiences during the Battle of the Bulge. He gets emotional describing it as a dark time where they lost a lot of men in his squadron.

Mahaffey's great grandchildren says their favorite part of hanging out with grandpa is hearing his lived life experiences. With five kids and 25 grandchildren, Mahaffey says there are just too many great grandchildren to count.