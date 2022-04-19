KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Police Department has been investigating a shooting incident from April 15 near W 27th Avenue and Rainier Street and had reason to believe there was a 16-year-old male with a firearm at Legacy High School. KPD developed probable cause based on the juvenile being a felon.
The school was contacted. Law enforcement was able to take him into custody in a school office without other students around. The student was searched and detectives found a loaded, stolen firearm in his backpack.
The student was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for second degree unlawful firearm possession, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.
KPD does not know what role the student had in the shooting from April 15. The investigation is ongoing.
Robyn Chastain with the Kennewick School District told us that families were notified of the police activity. The statement is available here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.