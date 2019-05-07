KENNEWICK, WA - Students in the choirs of both Kennewick and Southridge High Schools received news that their competition choir class may be cut next year.

"Our teacher walked in one day day and he was like, 'hey guys, this is how it is going to be next year; our two audition choirs are cut and there is only going to be concert choir,' " said Kennewick Choir Vice President, Aubrie Ward.

And a similar story took place at Southridge High School.

"Our teacher comes into class and goes, 'hey, I just got an email from the district that Golden Voices isn't going to exist next year; we are only going to have concert choir and maybe Broadway choir,' " said Southridge Junior Choir member, Katy Connors.

The reason this is happening because the Southridge's choir teacher is leaving and the Kennewick choir teacher will be teaching both schools. The Kennewick School District said that no official staffing decisions have been made for next year. The school district also commented that any changes to courses will be made based on the number of students requesting the class. But the President of Kennewick Choir, Nate Riel, believes the school district is partially to blame for that.

"We just have lower number choir applicants because of the fact that we have no feeding choirs from the middle schools except for Desert Hills," said Riel.

In order to combat this, choir and band members protested Tuesday by wearing their choir or band shirts as well as starting a social media movement called hashtag "Save the Music". Some choir members also expressed their concern over not being as competitive when applying to performing arts schools like Juilliard without the program. Connors believes this can all be avoided with compromise from both sides.

"Why can't they have their own teacher and we have our own teacher? It will just be so much easier if we just find a way to make this a compromise and be able to keep both of our choirs," said Connors.