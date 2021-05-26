KENNEWICK, WA - A final draft of the Port of Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District Master Plan is now online and open for community comment.
The public can read the plan and offer feedback on the port’s website from May 26 through June 6. The port’s Board of Commissioners will consider adopting the Historic Waterfront District Master Plan at its June 8 commission meeting.
Port of Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District Master Plan will prioritize the next 15 to 20 years of activities, amenities and improvements for port-owned properties on Clover Island and Columbia Drive (Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, The Willows and Cable Greens).
Three earlier rounds of public engagement shaped recommendations contained in the final draft. This last round of public input will help ensure the master plan document follows a community-driven approach to redevelopment.