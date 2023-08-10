KENNEWICK, Wash.-Submissions are now being accepted for use in the City of Kennewick's website redesign, winning photos will win $100.
Full contest rules and entry forms for the City of Kennewick photo contest are available online.
The photo contest is open to those who live, work or enjoy spending time in Kennewick and is open to both amateur and professional photographers, up to 10 winners will be selected.
According to the City of Kennewick the photos will be used on the City's website and social media platforms and will illustrate why Kennewick is a great place to live, work and play.
Photos can be submitted in four different categories: Active Kennewick, My Community, Environment and Pets and Animals.
The first review period for submitted photos closes on August 28, but photos will be accepted through September 29.
