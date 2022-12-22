KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at 5220 S. Auburn on the evening of December 21.
According to the KFD the residents of the home got out safely.
Fire Chief Chad Michael credits the quick action of closing the bedroom door that one of the residents took for keeping the fire from spreading in the home.
"That act prevented the fire from rapidly spreading to other parts of the home and bought time for KFD crews to arrive," Chief Michael tweeted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.