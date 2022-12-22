KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at 5220 S. Auburn around 7:50 on the evening of December 21.
When firefighters arrived flames could be seen in an upstairs bedroom window.
Fire Chief Chad Michael credits the quick action of closing the bedroom door that one of the residents took for keeping the fire from spreading in the home.
"That act prevented the fire from rapidly spreading to other parts of the home and bought time for KFD crews to arrive," Chief Michael tweeted.
According to a KFD press release the fire was put out in about 20 minutes, but fire crews then focused on minimizing water damage.
Crews placed tarps on the first floor of the home and removed the presents from under the Christmas tree to prevent them from being damaged from standing water.
The family of four made it out of the home safely, but will be temporarily displaced due to water and smoke damage in the home.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries in the fire that did not require any medical treatment.
According to the KFD the fire was started when someone used a lighter to melt spray foam insulation.
