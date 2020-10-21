Kennewick Irrigation District Board Vacancy

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) Director Raman Venkata has made the difficult decision to resign from the KID Board of Directors. Director Venkata served on the KID Board for three years beginning in 2018.
He is moving out of Washington State to be near family and will no longer be able to serve on the Board.
Qualifications of irrigation district electors and directors in Washington State are found in RCW 87.03.045. Kennewick Irrigation District Directors must be eighteen years old, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Washington. They must be electors of the District and hold title or evidence of title to land in the District. The Benton County Board of Commissioners will be asked to appoint an interim Director to fill the vacancy left by his departure.
At an upcoming KID Board meeting, the Board will approve an application process and tentative schedule for appointment. The schedule will include dates for acceptance of applications, review of applications from persons confirmed eligible to serve, interviews, and authorization of a recommendation to the Benton County Commissioners.
The appointee to this position will serve the remaining year of the Position 2 term, through the end of 2021, and may choose to stand for election for the next three-year term.
The next three-year term for Position 2 will be on the ballot at the annual irrigation district election on December 14, 2021. The person elected to the seat at that time will take office on the first Tuesday in January 2022.
Upon approval by the Board, an application for consideration for appointment will be made available on www.kid.org or may be requested by calling KID Customer Service. If you have any questions, please call the KID Office at 509-586-9111.