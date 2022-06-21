WASHINGTON —
Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $25.5 million in grants has been allocated toward eight western states to safeguard local water supplies amid a severe drought. The funding will go toward 14 projects across the eight states, focusing on improving local community water use efficiency. Efforts include canal lining, water meter upgrades, installing automated gates to control water flow and other infrastructure improvements.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the projects are expected to save over 12 billion gallons of water each year by reducing residential water use and improving irrigation efficiency.
“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making a historic investment in drought resilience and water infrastructure to help more families, farmers and Tribes gain access to clean water,” said Tanya Trujillo, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science. “The WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will help communities conserve and use water more [efficiently], increase the production of hydropower and help us tackle historic drought.”
The whole of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds the Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects with $8.3 billion, aimed at repairing water delivery systems, securing dams, completing rural projects, protecting aquatic ecosystems and fulfilling Indian Water Rights Settlements.
Local governments in the eight western states have three years to complete their projects. Along with Washington, funding was granted to projects in California, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Washington received $2 million for the Kennewick Irrigation District Canal Lining and Water Conservation Project.
“Delivering water more efficiently is key to helping Western communities become more resilient to drought,” said Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “These community-led projects are an example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supports our work to minimize drought impacts and develop long-term solutions to facilitate water conservation and economic growth. These grants represent a once in a generation opportunity to meet the long-term adaptation for drought and a changing climate.”
