Kennewick Irrigation District performing operational testing for the next 3 weeks, beginning Monday

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) is asking some homeowners to isolate or turn off any irrigation connection points before Monday.

Beginning Monday, March 8th, for about three weeks, KID will be testing certain systems throughout Kennewick. The KID schedule map can be found in the link below.

This testing will be performed on systems that have a water source, such as a pond, and have the ability to pressurize the pipeline system servicing your home prior to the normal irrigation season beginning.



Each system generally takes 2-3 days to test, which will begin each morning and may last until 7:00pm. More information can be found on the Kennewick Irrigation District website

Due to the complexity of the system, some areas cannot be tested ahead of time.