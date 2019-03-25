KENNEWICK, WA- With spring on the way the Kennewick Irrigation District has started to prepare for growing season. Unfortunately that process has been delayed because of the increased snow.

Right now KID is currently relining the canals out in south Richland. Luckily for irrigation users the soil is saturated. However the water projection for 2019 is not full so if the snow were to melt off too quickly the water supply in the summer would be low.

KID is confident they will have the canals finished by the start of growing season.