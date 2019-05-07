KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Irrigation District received the May water supply forecast from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) for Yakima River pro-ratable users such as KID. Water supply has decreased to 75 percent.

If weather patterns do not improve, it is anticipated that conditions will worsen. The USBR May forecast is based on water flows, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage as of May 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. KID staff is tracking water supplies closely and is not requiring curtailments or rationing for customers at this time.

It is important to use water wisely and retrain your lawn now. Consider investing in drip lines, micro spray, and soaker hoses to irrigate plants more efficiently. To promote drought-resilient lawns, KID recommends to water less frequently but for longer durations to cultivate a deeper root system.

For more water wise tips, visit KID's website at www.kid.org.