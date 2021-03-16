Kennewick Legislative lawmakers are hosting a virtual town hall and taking viewer questions

Rep. Klippert, Sen. Brown, and Rep. Boehnke from the 8th Legislative District, March 4th, 2019.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Legislative lawmakers are hosting a virtual town hall Saturday March 20. 

Eighth District legislative lawmakers Sen. Sharon BrownRep. Brad Klippert, and Rep. Matt Boehnke will host a 90-minute virtual event providing an update on the 2021 legislative session and take questions from viewers.

The remote town hall event will be from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Saturday on Zoom. If you would like to participate you must pre-register in advance for the conference.

The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early. Participants may also submit questions early via the registration page.

 

Tags