Kennewick Legislative lawmakers are hosting a virtual town hall and taking viewer questions

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Legislative lawmakers are hosting a virtual town hall Saturday March 20.
Eighth District legislative lawmakers Sen. Sharon Brown, Rep. Brad Klippert, and Rep. Matt Boehnke will host a 90-minute virtual event providing an update on the 2021 legislative session and take questions from viewers.
The remote town hall event will be from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Saturday on Zoom. If you would like to participate you must pre-register in advance for the conference.
The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early. Participants may also submit questions early via the registration page.